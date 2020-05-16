Henry C. Harley -- North
Henry C. Harley -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Henry C. Harley, 71, of 6470 North Road, North, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call at the funeral home.

Please continue to follow all safety measures of COVID-19.

