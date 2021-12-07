 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henry Byrd -- Greenville

  • 0

GREENVILLE -- It is with great sorrow that Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Henry Byrd of Greenville.

Plans for the funeral service are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News