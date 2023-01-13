Henry 'Bud' Moseley -- Greenville

GREENVILLE — Henry “Bud” Moseley, 72, of Greenville, died Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023.

He was a beloved father, son, and brother.

He was predeceased by his father Lawrence, mother Frances, and brother Eddie Moseley.

He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Drew; former wife, Billie Ann Moseley; and their sons, Brad and Matthew Moseley; daughter-in-law, Rosemary; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He served in the Navy before beginning his career in the audio/visual sales and installation industry. He was an excellent engineer and salesman in that field for over 30 years. He enjoyed helping people and often volunteered to help churches with their A/V needs. Bud was a great friend and family member. He will greatly be missed.

A service for Bud will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 421 N. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Following the service there will be a graveside service in Orangeburg at 3 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association or Trinity Lutheran Church.

