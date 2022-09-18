 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry ‘Bobby’ Owens -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Henry "Bobby" Owens, 68, of 920 Greenville St., Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Brenda Hardy, 2294 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

