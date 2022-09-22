Henry ‘Bobby’ Owens -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry "Bobby" Owens, 68, of 920 Greenville St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Kim Robinson is officiating.

Mr. Owens passed away Monday, Sept. 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Brenda Hardy, 2294 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

