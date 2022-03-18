Henry Allen Etheridge -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Harry Allen Etheridge, 67, of Branchville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer and other various illnesses.

Mr. Etheridge was born on Dec. 10, 1954, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Dewey L. Etheridge and the late Juanita J. Etheridge. He was retired from AYP after 23 years of service. He worked at St. Matthews Golf Course until his health declined. He was a family man. His memory will forever be cherished.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Connie Sue Rice Etheridge of the home; children, April N. Myers (Scott Fairey) of Swansea, Jason A. Etheridge (Anla) of Covington, Ga.; grandchildren, Alaya T. Myers and son-in-law, Abdalla Addahoumi, Alissa N. Myers, Lindsay Fairey; great-grandchild, Mustafa Addahoumi and another great-grandchild due any day; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne Etheridge (Susan-Arnold); niece, Stephanie Summers; nephews, Anthony Etheridge and Shane Etheridge.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org; MUSC Cancer Clinic, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425; or a charity of one's choice.

