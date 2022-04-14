 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrietta Govan -- Orangeburg

Henrietta Govan

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Henrietta Govan, 75, of 104 Earley St., Orangeburg, SC 29118, will be held at noon Friday, April 15, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mrs. Govan died April 8, 2022, at Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

