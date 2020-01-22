{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Mrs. Henrettia James, 77, of Norway, passed Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Gayle Dash , 1481 Shillings Bridge Road ,Orangeburg, and also call the funeral home.

