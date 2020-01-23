{{featured_button_text}}
Henrettia James

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mrs. Henrettia James, 77, of Norway, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, with Pastor James E. Holiday officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. James will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

She passed away Monday, Jan. 20.

Mrs. James is survived by her daughter, Gayle Dash; a son, John H. Holman; and many other relatives.

Viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Gaayle Dash, 1481 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg and also call at the funeral home.

