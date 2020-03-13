Henretter Prioleau -- Cross

CROSS -- Mrs. Henretter Prioleau, 91, of 317 Henrietta Road, passed away.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 14152 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
