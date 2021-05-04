ORANGEBURG -- Helen "Shug" Wannamaker Culler, 99, of Orangeburg, passed away May 3, 2021. She was the wife of the late Hampton Houser Culler Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Frank P. Seignious officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Friends may call at the home of her daughter, Salley Johnson Hewett, at 3620 Foxfire Drive, Orangeburg.

Helen was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Helen Wilson Salley Wannamaker and Lewis Connor Wannamaker. After completing Orangeburg High School, Helen attended Converse College and the University of South Carolina. She was a partner in the Wannamaker Drug Company and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Camellia Garden Club. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, where she was an active member of Helping Hands, as well as a past president of Women of the Church and circle leader.