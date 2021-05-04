ORANGEBURG -- Helen "Shug" Wannamaker Culler, 99, of Orangeburg, passed away May 3, 2021. She was the wife of the late Hampton Houser Culler Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Frank P. Seignious officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Friends may call at the home of her daughter, Salley Johnson Hewett, at 3620 Foxfire Drive, Orangeburg.
Helen was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Helen Wilson Salley Wannamaker and Lewis Connor Wannamaker. After completing Orangeburg High School, Helen attended Converse College and the University of South Carolina. She was a partner in the Wannamaker Drug Company and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Camellia Garden Club. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, where she was an active member of Helping Hands, as well as a past president of Women of the Church and circle leader.
She is survived by a daughter, Salley Culler Johnson Hewett (Warren); two sons, Hampton Houser Culler III (Lula) and Lewis Connor Culler (Sherrie); three granddaughters, Helen Salley Rickenbaker, Pell Seignious Fain (Russ) and Jamie Walden Culler; and three grandsons, James Elliot Dominick, Hampton Houser Culler IV and Christopher Walden Culler. She had three great-granddaughters, Hannah Elizabeth Dominy, Elizabeth and Mary Grace Culler; and two great-grandsons, Robert Avery Dominick and Hampton Houser Culler V.
Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; or a charity of their choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.