Helen Preston -- St. Matthews
Helen Preston

Helen Preston

ST. MATTHEWS -- Helen Preston, 73, of 74 Deer Meadow Lane, died Oct. 5, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Creston. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

