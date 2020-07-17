Helen Pearce Griffith -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Helen Pearce Griffith, 86, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Magnolias of Santee.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the graveside, Magrill Cemetery located on the Old River Road, Elloree, with Pastor Mitch Evans officiating.

Visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, july 17, 2020, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home.

Mrs. Griffith was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Alberta, Canada. She was the daughter of the late Tony and Margaret Funk Pearce.

Before retirement, Mrs. Griffith was a bookkeeper for a cotton gin and Antley Seed Company, and also a bank teller.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, former member of the church choir and Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Elloree Garden Club.

She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Felder Griffith (Judy), Holly Hill, Victor George Griffith (Beth), Irmo, and Tony Griffith, Elloree; one daughter, Maggie Griffith Dantzler, Cameron; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Griffith was predeceased by a granddaughter, Cynthia Griffith Joyner.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

