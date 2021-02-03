Helen Murdaugh White

FRANKLIN, Tenn. --Helen Murdaugh White, 86, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away at home in the loving presence of her family on Jan. 24, 2021, after an extended illness.

Helen was born in Columbus, Georgia, to Herschel Victor Murdaugh Sr. and Helen Whaley Murdaugh on April 16, 1934. She spent her childhood in Griffin, Georgia, Rock Hill and Orangeburg. After graduating from Orangeburg High School, she attended Converse College and the University of South Carolina.

In her 20s, Helen was the director of advertising and promotions for newspapers in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, and Las Vegas. While raising children, she worked as an accountant and ran her own bookkeeping service. Later, she went to work for Olan Mills Portrait Studios, where she worked her way up from telephone sales to retire as an area manager.