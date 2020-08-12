Helen Louise Williams Rentz -- Port Royal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORT ROYAL -- Helen Louise Williams Rentz, 100, widow of Charles Strom Rentz, died surrounded by loving family at her residence in Port Royal on Aug. 4, 2020.

Mrs. Rentz was born Helen Louise Williams of McBee, and daughter of Clyburn Beatie and Ruth Louise Williams. She attended Coker College in Columbia, where she studied music and business. After marriage, she and the late Charles S. Rentz lived in Charlotte and Kings Mountain, North Carolina, before settling permanently in Bamberg. There, Mrs. Rentz owned and operated Rentz Ladies Store.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Williams Rentz; her brother, Edward Clyburn Williams; and a sister, Elizabeth “Lib” Williams Hinson.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Michael Williams Rentz Jr, his wife Jennifer (parents to great-grandsons Michael Williams Rentz III and Tyler James Rentz), Tracy Rentz Robins and her husband Paul, Shannon Haleigh Rentz, James Michael Rentz and Charles Harden Rentz. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Harden Rentz, and lifelong friend Teresa Lowe.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, in Bamberg Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Bamberg, 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg SC 29003.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.