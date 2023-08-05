ORANGEBURG -- Helen Louise Morris Cope, went to be with Jesus on July 28, 2023.

Born on February 28, 1929, in Smoaks, SC, her parents were Lever and Cora Barnes Morris. Louise was a seamstress for many years. Her passion in later years was working with the babies at the Day Care of the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Louise could carry a baby in both arms and keep a keen eye on the others until she retired from childcare work at the age of 77.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Jimmy Morris, Willie Odell Morris and Lever Morris Jr.; and her daughters, Betsy Cope Bailey and Carol Ann Cope.

She is survived by her three children, Allen Morris (Jodie) of Columbia, SC, Cathy Cope Roland of Orangeburg, SC, and David Cope of Del Rio, TN; her grandchildren, Stacie Morris Lederfind (Howard Jr.) of NC, Collin Morris (Gayle) of Columbia, SC, Tammy Roland (Alexander), Jamie Roland, Lindsey Roland of Orangeburg, SC, Hayley Michelle Cope Brown (John P.) of Texas, Billy Cope (Stephanie) of FL, Bobby Cope (Nikki) of FL, Josh Cope (Sally) of Cherokee, NC, Kelly Browne (Lyle), Wesley Furtick and Daniel Furtick of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren, Joel Lederfind (Jordan) of Aiken, SC, Ainsley Lederfind of NC, Caleb Morris, Daniel Morris, Abbie Marie Morris of Columbia, SC; Ashley Keitt, Kage Tucker, Kole Tucker, Asia Roland, Armier Roland, Layla Roland and Ski Roland, all of Orangeburg, SC, Ethan Brown and Anna Brown of Texas, Ayden Cope, Owen Cope, Wyatt Cope, Baylie Cope of FL, Seven Browne of Columbia, SC; nieces, Bonnie Morris Gray of Columbia and Millie Morris Oliver of Orangeburg, SC; nephew Jerry Morris of W.Va.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.

