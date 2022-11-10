Helen Louise 'Lynn' Bircheat -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Helen Louise "Lynn" Bircheat, 52, entered into eternal rest Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

A Celebration of Life honoring Lynn will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Cornerstone Church on Chestnut Street, Orangeburg. Pastor Mitchell will be officiating.

Lynn was born Dec. 3, 1969, in Orangeburg, to Greta Brunson Bircheat and the late Paul D Bircheat Sr. After graduating from O-W High School in 1988 she began working in retail at Roses and Walmart for several years before joining Community Transport Service as a billing specialist. It was at this time she answered God's calling to provide support and compassionate home care to those in need as a certified nursing assistant.

Lynn is survived by her mother, Greta Bircheat; brother, Paul D Bircheat Jr. and his wife, Ruby Sevilla; nephews, Paul D "Toby" Bircheat III and his wife, Larsen Fralix, and Logan DB Bircheat; great-aunt and uncle, Patsy and Raymond Robinson; grandmother, Carol Brunson; aunts, Connie Shumaker, Angie Brunson; and many beloved cousins.

Lynn was a gentle, compassionate and loving person who chose not to judge others. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a worthy cause.