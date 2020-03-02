Helen Louise Ayer -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Helen Louise Ayer, 91, widow of Avery H. Ayer, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Magnolias of Santee.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. George United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Theron Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bamberg Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George.
Helen was born on Nov. 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph Nathaniel and Annie Eliza Darnell. She was a shipping clerk with Conoflow Industries and a member of St. George United Methodist Church. She is predeceased by siblings, Annie Lou Walters, Modell Gibson, Hazel Sharpe, Harvey (Buck) Darnell and Betty Jo Camp.
Surviving are two sons, Allan H. (Anne) Ayer, St. George and Ricky O. (Dawn Lord) Ayer, Summerville; two daughters, Carolyn L. Ayer, St. George and Wanda G. (Anne Bagnal) Ayer, Columbia; grandchildren, Keri Anne (Jeffy) Westbury, Elizabeth (Wes) Brickle, Kara (Trent) Pendarvis, Rick (Lacey) Ayer; great-grandchildren, Avery Anne Westbury, Emily Brickle, Nora Brickle, Jack Pendarvis and Tilson Pendarvis; brothers, Eugene “Buddy” (Jeanice) Darnell, Barnwell and John Edward “Ed” (June) Darnell, Denmark.
Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, Choir Fund, PO Box 508, St. George, SC 29477.
