Helen Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Johnson, 73, of 348 High St., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Macedonia AME Church, with the Rev. Henry Gabe III, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in the church at noon.
She died Sunday, Feb. 16, at her residence following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Glover's Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
