Helen Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Helen Johnson, 73, of 348 High St. died Monday, Feb. 17, at her residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

