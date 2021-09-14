Helen I. Brooks -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Name of Deceased: Helen I. Brooks, 76, of 84 Canterfield Court, died Thursday,

Sept. 8, 2021, at Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 15, in the Bamberg County Memorial Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.