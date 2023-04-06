Jan. 16, 1945 - March 29, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Helen (Hazel) Shuler Earley was a loving sister, wife, mother, and aunt. Helen enjoyed caring for others, visiting family, genealogy, putting together puzzles, and caring for and observing her favorite woodland friends, hummingbirds. She grew up in Eutawville, SC, and graduated from Holly Hill High School. Helen spent most of her career as a bank teller and over a decade as a kindergarten teacher's assistant.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, H.S. Shuler Jr. and William Shuler.

Helen's lasting memories will be cherished by her husband, Julian Earley; daughter, Angela Earley; son, Tommy Earley (Sarrah); sister, Martha Shuler; sister-in-law, April Shuler; niece, Shannon Shuler; nephew, Stephen Shuler (Beth); great-niece, Brandy; and great-nephew, William.

Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Avinger Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends after the service until 8:00 PM. Burial will be held privately at Bethlehem Southern Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com.