Helen Elizabeth Dukes Berrie -- Cary, N.C.

CARY, N.C. -- On Nov. 6, 2022, Helen Elizabeth Dukes Berrie passed away at home in Cary, N.C., with her daughter, Sandi Berrie. She was 94 years old.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Michelle Berrie and Sandy Berrie Shields; her granddaughters, Stephanie Shields Ranly, Jessica Carson Montgomery and Ashley Shields Robertson; her five great-grandchildren; and her four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Eugene Berrie; her son, Bill Berrie; her daughter, Debra Berrie Gibson; and her brother, Richard “Rit” Dukes.

Helen was born on May 30, 1928, in Orangeburg. She graduated from Orangeburg High School. She worked for many years at the Orangeburg Farm Bureau, where she retired. Her main job was to take care of her “men” in the office.

Helen married Marion Eugene “Gene” Berrie on June 14, 1946. They met on a blind date arranged by a Helen's cousin. Their children came soon after. They had 43 years of marriage.

As a wife of a Navy man, Helen was able to live in many areas of the country, such as Texas, Rhode Island and California, but Orangeburg was home. When Gene retired from the Navy, they settled right down the road from her family home in the Four Holes community, where she stayed until 1998. Helen loved to read, travel and sneak sweets, especially chocolate. She was quick with a sneaky smile and some sass. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ricky Dukes, Gene Dukes, Gary Ranly, Patrick Tyler Ford Jr., Andy Woltgen and Dr. Bill Moore Jr.

Memorials may be made to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

