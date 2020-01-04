CAMERON -- Helen Domingos Bull, 95, wife of the late George Capers Bull Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 8160 Old State Road, Cameron, with Pastor Eric Little officiating. The family will hold a private burial at Cameron Cemetery.
Helen grew up in Griffin, Ga., the daughter of Edith and Ed Domingos. She attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. In 1944, she married George and they were assigned to various Army bases prior to the last posting in the Panama Canal Zone. They settled in Cameron, George's hometown, and lived there for 65 years.
A true Southern lady, Helen enjoyed entertaining and loved hosting the Sewing Club, Supper Club and Bridge Club. Her circle of friends expanded beyond the Cameron area to include many she met through antique car organizations. She enjoyed traveling with her family, particularly to England, but also to Scotland, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.
As her daughters grew up, Helen supported their activities at school, church and Scouts. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Her Sunday School class friends and church friends were very special. She was an accomplished seamstress -- her hands were never still. She smocked, needlepointed, cross-stitched and knitted, sharing many of her creations with others
Mrs. Bull is survived by daughters, Jan Bull (Simpson) Burgess (Hugh) of Mount Pleasant, Millie Bull Horton (Tom) of Mount Pleasant, and Pat Bull Burgin (Jim) of Clarkesville, Ga. She also leaves grandchildren, Anne Porcher Simpson Lambert (Chris) of Simpsonville, and George Bull Simpson (Susannah) of Columbia, as well as great-granddaughters, Carson Anne Lambert and Campbell Grace Lambert, and a step-great-grandson, Henry Cole. She was predeceased by three siblings.
The family expresses appreciation to special caregivers Selena, Soffey, Sherri and Amanda at Wellmore Daniel Island and to Lutheran Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030, or to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
