Helen Doe -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Helen Doe, of 1011 Liberty St., will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home.

Face masks must be worn at all times during the service. Social distancing will be implemented. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

