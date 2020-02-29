Helen Corbett Legree -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Helen Corbett Legree was the second child of Mattie Jamison Corbett Huggins and Julius Corbett.

Helen was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Orangeburg. She was educated in the public school system of Bamberg. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 10, 2020, in Orangeburg, in the home she shared with her loving granddaughter and caregiver, Atiya Corbett.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen joined Good Hope AME Church at an early age. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she worked as a home attendant. Helen returned to Bamberg in 1990 where she worked in manufacturing until her retirement.

Helen also returned to her home church, Good Hope, where she served faithfully under the leadership of Dr. Rev. Georgeann T. Pringle. She loved her church family and served as president of the Senior Choir and as a member of the Missionary Society.

Helen was preceded in death by her father; mother; her eldest sister, Albertha Corbett Stroman; her brother, Waymon Huggins; and her daughter, Paula Denise Corbett.

Helen leaves to mourn her passing her eldest daughter, Mary Corbett Robinson; her sister, Ella Mae Bamberg; and her brother, Willie Huggins. She will also be lovingly remembered by her precious jewels, her grandchildren, Dr. Darralyn Hooker, PT, DPT; Sgt. Mckinsey Julius Corbett; Atiya Aisha Corbett;, Coley Leander Boone; Wyndell Wesley Corbett; SSG Tyesha Corbett; Staff Sgt. Raven Devon Corbett; and Kadeem Jamal Corbett; as well as her nine great-grandchildren , a host of nieces and nephews and many other relatives, such as her dear cousin Flossie Holman and friends such as Lucia McReay and Dora Davens.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Legree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.