Helen Cherry Bair -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Helen Cherry Bair, 95, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree. Visitation will be held from 2 o 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Hungerpiller Cemetery. The Rev. Louann Zeigler will officiate.

Mrs. Bair was born Jan. 29, 1926, in Elloree, the daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Onita Jones Cherry. She was the widow of Howard M. Bair. Before retirement, Mrs. Bair worked for Elloree Garment Company and also in child care. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mrs. Bair is survived by two sons, Howdy Bair (Rhonda) of Lexington and Terry Bair of Cayce; one daughter, Dianne Bair Driggers (George) of St. Matthews; two sisters, Betty Webb of Summerville and Dottie Weeks of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a son, Timmy Bair; and a grandson, Jacob Evans.

The family would like to thank the following for the care of Mrs. Bair during her final illness: the staff of Calhoun Convalescent Center, Regency Hospice, and Myra Ardis of Regency Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of one's choice.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is seving the family.