Helen Brunson Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- On Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, 2020, Helen Brunson Howell, loving mother of Marvin Howell Jr. and Avis Howell Gathers, departed this earthly life.
She was born on June 4, 1931, in Calhoun County to the union of Peter C. and Rosa Lee Brunson. Helen was married to the late Marvin M. Howell, a native of St. Matthews. She attended Mount Caramel Elementary School and Wilkinson High School. In 1953, she graduated from South Carolina State College (now University) and was awarded a degree in business education. She also earned the master's degree from the same institution.
Professionally, for 18 devoted years, she worked at South Carolina State College in the School of Education as an administrative assistant. In 1971, she embarked on a teaching career in Orangeburg School District Five as a business education teacher, where she set high standards for her students. They respected their teacher because she was firm but fair.
Following her retirement, she worked as a volunteer minority spokesperson for AARP. Helen traveled extensively at home and abroad attending conventions and joining friends and family on numerous cruises. She was a great hostess entertaining friends, even if she didn't know them. How could one forget her "stone stew"!!
She was an excellent bridge player, who enjoyed many pleasurable hours playing the game with her friends. Helen was a member of St. Luke Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and choir member; life member of Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; life member of NAACP; life member of SCSU National Alumni Association; member of SCSU State Club, SCSU season ticket holder; South Carolina Education Association; and Thirteen Hearts Bridge Club.
She leaves to cherish pleasant memories son, Marvin Jr. (Henrietta); daughter, Avis Howell Gathers; a special granddaughter raised in the home, Lenette Shanta; brother, Daniel Brunson; grandsons, Marvin III and Michael; six great-grandchildren; stepsister, Josephine Kennerly; step-granddaughter, Cassandra Dunnings; brother-in-law, Marcellous; three sisters-in-law, Jometta Brunson, Carolyn Howell, Alma Brunson; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mrs. Howell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Karey Poinsette officiating. Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, the family requests no visitors at the residence. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face masks are required for visitation and service. Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be sent to South Carolina State University Institutional Development Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund or St. Luke Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.