Helen Brunson Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- On Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, 2020, Helen Brunson Howell, loving mother of Marvin Howell Jr. and Avis Howell Gathers, departed this earthly life.

She was born on June 4, 1931, in Calhoun County to the union of Peter C. and Rosa Lee Brunson. Helen was married to the late Marvin M. Howell, a native of St. Matthews. She attended Mount Caramel Elementary School and Wilkinson High School. In 1953, she graduated from South Carolina State College (now University) and was awarded a degree in business education. She also earned the master's degree from the same institution.

Professionally, for 18 devoted years, she worked at South Carolina State College in the School of Education as an administrative assistant. In 1971, she embarked on a teaching career in Orangeburg School District Five as a business education teacher, where she set high standards for her students. They respected their teacher because she was firm but fair.

Following her retirement, she worked as a volunteer minority spokesperson for AARP. Helen traveled extensively at home and abroad attending conventions and joining friends and family on numerous cruises. She was a great hostess entertaining friends, even if she didn't know them. How could one forget her "stone stew"!!