Helen Brunson Howell -- Orangeburg
Helen Brunson Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Helen Brunson Howell of 556 Woodlawn Drive entered into eternal rest Aug. 18, 2020, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulation, the family requests no visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

