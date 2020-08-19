Helen Brunson Howell -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Helen Brunson Howell of 556 Woodlawn Drive entered into eternal rest Aug. 18, 2020, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulation, the family requests no visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

