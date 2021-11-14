Helen Bellamy Sease -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Helen Bellamy Sease, 87, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Fred Daniel Sease, to whom she was married for 61 years.

Born June 2, 1934, in Bamberg, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. Bellamy and Elizabeth Free Bellamy. She was a graduate of Bamberg High School, Class of 1952. She then attended Lander College, now Lander University, and graduated in 1954 with an Associate of Arts in Business and Commerce. After college, Mrs. Helen worked for a short time at the Savannah River Site. Later on she went to the work for the United States Postal Service, where she retired after 20 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the church choir and the Lutheran Church Women.

Surviving are, her children, Doctor Mark Sease of Ehrhardt, Marsha Sease Patrick and her husband, Doctor Bob Patrick of Eatonton, Georgia, and Kevin Sease of Ehrhardt; grandchildren, Jesse Patrick and his wife Doctor Brighton Patrick, Doctor Rachel P. Embree and her husband Josh, and Corey Sease and his fiancé, Riley Bair; and great-grandchildren, Ava Patrick, Maddie Embree, and Claire Patrick.