Helen Bellamy Sease -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Helen Bellamy Sease, 87, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Fred Daniel Sease, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Born June 2, 1934, in Bamberg, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. Bellamy and Elizabeth Free Bellamy. She was a graduate of Bamberg High School, Class of 1952. She then attended Lander College, now Lander University, and graduated in 1954 with an Associate of Arts in Business and Commerce. After college, Mrs. Helen worked for a short time at the Savannah River Site. Later on she went to the work for the United States Postal Service, where she retired after 20 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the church choir and the Lutheran Church Women.
Surviving are, her children, Doctor Mark Sease of Ehrhardt, Marsha Sease Patrick and her husband, Doctor Bob Patrick of Eatonton, Georgia, and Kevin Sease of Ehrhardt; grandchildren, Jesse Patrick and his wife Doctor Brighton Patrick, Doctor Rachel P. Embree and her husband Josh, and Corey Sease and his fiancé, Riley Bair; and great-grandchildren, Ava Patrick, Maddie Embree, and Claire Patrick.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Rene Hicks; the staff of Nuclear Care Partners – especially Rosella Creech, Amber Edgemon, Caroline Wilson, Fran Cooper, Hillary Renew, Victoria Parrish, and Bernadett Marshall; as well as Amedisys Hospice and her nurse, Josephine Patterson, for the care and attention they gave to Helen during her illness and passing. Their love and kindness will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to her beloved church, Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 249, Ehrhardt, SC 29081; or to Ehrhardt Cemetery Association.
Funeral services will be held 3 o'clock, Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in Ehrhardt Cemetery.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service in the church sanctuary.
Arrangements by The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt. 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
