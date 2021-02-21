 Skip to main content
Helen B. Mitchell -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Helen B. Mitchell, 86, of 1218 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at RMC in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home. Social distancing expected and masks must be worn upon visiting.

