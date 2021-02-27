Helen B. Mitchell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Helen B. Mitchell of 1218 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follwo in Bellville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Tickets for attendance must be presented at time of funeral service. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.