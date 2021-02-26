 Skip to main content
Helen B. Mitchell -- Orangeburg
Helen B. Mitchell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Helen B. Mitchell of 1218 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bellville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Tickets for attendance must be presented at time of funeral service. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

