Mr. Jackson was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Harry Jackson and the late Jerilee Wiles Jackson. He served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from the Sunbeam Baking Company. Mr. Jackson was a member of the Dantzler Masonic Lodge #318 where he had served as the Past Master. He was also a member of the Charleston Omar Shrine Temple and the VFW. Mr. Jackson was a faithful member of Jericho United Methodist in Cameron and held the office of the Cemetery Director for many years as well as a Sunday School teacher and a deacon. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Jackson; grandson, J. Dustin Evans; and sisters, Rose Ann Collins and Margie Fields.