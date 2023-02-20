CAMERON -- Mr. Heber Leon Jackson Sr., 84 of Cameron passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Jericho United Methodist Church, 11 Houcks Gin Road, Cameron. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Larry Brown will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Eric Kemmerlin, Lee Jackson, Carlton Smith, Dillon Evans, Josh Kemmerlin and Gerald Martin.
Mr. Jackson was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Harry Jackson and the late Jerilee Wiles Jackson. He served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from the Sunbeam Baking Company. Mr. Jackson was a member of the Dantzler Masonic Lodge #318 where he had served as the Past Master. He was also a member of the Charleston Omar Shrine Temple and the VFW. Mr. Jackson was a faithful member of Jericho United Methodist in Cameron and held the office of the Cemetery Director for many years as well as a Sunday School teacher and a deacon. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Jackson; grandson, J. Dustin Evans; and sisters, Rose Ann Collins and Margie Fields.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Wilma J. Jackson; daughters, Carol Ann Smith, Rebecca Evans (Joe); son, H. Leon Jackson Jr. (Amy); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, W.F. Jackson (Janice); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Jericho United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 337, Cameron, SC 29030.
Friends may call the residence.
