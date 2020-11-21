Hazel Summers Holder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Hazel D. Summers Holder, 82, of 2326 Atlantic Ave., transitioned Nov. 16, 2020, at the residence surrounded by family.

The funeral will be held at noon Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church, 167 Mt. Moriah Road, St. George, with Pastor Ella Bradley presiding.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Friends may call at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face mask and social distancing, and at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.