 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazel Rodd -- Harleyville
0 comments

Hazel Rodd -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Hazel Rodd, 89, of 116 White Oak Lane, Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester, with the Rev. M. Ravenell officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News