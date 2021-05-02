Hazel M. Sunday -- Olar

OLAR -- A graveside funeral service for Hazel Mae McCormick Sunday, 77, of Olar, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Springtown Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Mosier officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior the service in the Springtown Baptist Church on Sunday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are requested.

Mrs. Hazel passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, due to complications of Dementia.

Born in Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late Julius Marion McCormick Sr. and Marva Lee Hair McCormick. She was a member of Springtown Baptist Church, worked in child care at the First Baptist Church of Denmark for a number of years and enjoyed being a homemaker.

Survivors include her loving husband, George Everett Sunday, of the home; her sons, George Tony (Sue Shuler) Sunday and Edward Alan Sunday, both of Bamberg; sisters, Edna Sellers, of Olar, and Adrienne (Scott) Kinard of Ehrhardt; a brother, Jerry McCormick of Bamberg; one grandson, Justin (Lauren) Sunday; one great-granddaughter, Claire Sunday; and numerous other family members.