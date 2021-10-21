Hazel ‘Lucille’ Mock -- Beaufort

BEAUFORT -- Hazel “Lucille” Mock, 101, formerly of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Anderson Funeral Home, 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort.
A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort.
Mrs. Hazel was born on Sept. 4, 1920, in Badham, S.C., the daughter of the late Oliver M. Judy and the late Mae Ruth Patrick Judy. Mrs. Hazel was a member of Beaufort Baptist Church. For years, she was employed by Belk as the sales manager of the boys' department. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Wilson Mock; her son, Johnny Mock; and a number of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Masters of Beaufort; three grandchildren, Joshua Bardo, Melissa Bardo and Gene Bardo (Tia); a sister, Anna Mae Weathers of Bowman; a brother, John Thomas Judy of Columbia; five great-grandchildren, Melodi Bardo, Alanna Bardo, Caden Bardo, Logan Bardo and Asher Bardo.
