Hazel ‘Lucille’ Mock -- Beaufort

Mrs. Hazel was born on Sept. 4, 1920, in Badham, S.C., the daughter of the late Oliver M. Judy and the late Mae Ruth Patrick Judy. Mrs. Hazel was a member of Beaufort Baptist Church. For years, she was employed by Belk as the sales manager of the boys' department. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Wilson Mock; her son, Johnny Mock; and a number of brothers and sisters.