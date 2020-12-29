 Skip to main content
Hazel Lee Shivers -- New York
NEW YORK -- Ms. Hazel Lee Shivers, 87, of 2075 1st Ave., passed away Dec. 16, 2020.

Graveside services for Ms. Shivers will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing for Ms. Shivers is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

