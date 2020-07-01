× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hazel Kittrell Strickland

NORTH — Mrs. Hazel Kittrell Strickland, 98, of North, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. A special thanks to her granddaughter, Beth Murray, for helping with her care over the years.

Mrs. Strickland was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Lee and Viola Kittrell. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Julian Strickland. She had a special friend, the late Joe Davis of 15 years. She was the sole survivor of her eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her two sons, Manning (Laura) Strickland and Acia L. (Sandra) Strickland; and two daughters, Sandra (Willie) Speer and June (Steve) Zeigler. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara A. Parker. She lived a good life to have enjoyed her 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a devout Christian and charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church, where she served for many years as a Sunday school teacher and a choir member. She worked at Smith-Corona and Ambler Industries.

Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private graveside service was held in the Fellowship Baptist Church cemetery, North.