Hazel D. Summers Holder

ORANGEBURG -- Hazel D. Summers Holder, 82, of 2326 Atlantic Ave., transitioned Nov. 16, 2020, at the residence, surrounded by family,

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face mask and social distancing, and at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.