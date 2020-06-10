Hazel Bryant -- Orangeburg
Hazel Bryant

ORANGEBURG -- Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Hazel Bryant, 104, of 814 Redbank Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Bryant passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Sylvia L. Bryant, at 803-900-2765, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

