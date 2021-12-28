Hazel Antley Kittrell -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Kittrell was born Oct. 3, 1927, in the Canaan community. She was the daughter of the late Willie Abraham Antley and the late Pearle Blitchington Antley. She graduated from Cope High School and married Harold Ellis Kittrell in 1946. They were married for 51 years until his death in 1997. Mrs. Kittrell was the owner and operator of Hazel's Beauty Shop for 35 years and the family is one of the owners of Dukes Barbeque on Whitman Street. She was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where she attended the Adult Sunday School Class and was the recipient of “Mother of the Year.” Mrs. Kittrell was actively involved with the youth group and benevolence committee for years. She was “Mema” to not only her grandchildren but to many in the community. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harold Ellis Kittrell; siblings, James Antley, Marvin Antley, Mena McAlhaney, Jack and Minnie Lee Antley; and a granddaughter, Casey Jordan Kittrell.