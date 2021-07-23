Hazel A. Green -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel A. Green, 87, of 920 Bonner Ave., Santee, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Raymond Smith is officiating.
Mrs. Green passed away Sunday, July 18, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m.Friday, July 23, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.
Family and friends may visit the residence, 920 Bonner Ave., Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.
