Hazel A. Green -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Hazel A. Green, 87, of 920 Bonner Ave., passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.