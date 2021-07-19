 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazel A. Green -- Santee
0 comments

Hazel A. Green -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Hazel A. Green, 87, of 920 Bonner Ave., passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News