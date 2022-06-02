ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Hattie Mae Felder, 95, of 139 Seminole Drive, Orangeburg, and formerly of 1853 Kennedy Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kenneth Carter and the Rev. Julius Sistrunk are officiating.

Ms Felder passed away on Friday, May 27, at Jolley Acres Health Care Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

Family condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Linda Reid at 803-614-9029 and Latrice Williams at 803-629-2528, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. All correspondence should be mailed to her daughter, Linda Reid, 225 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.