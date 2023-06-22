ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Hattie Mae Colter, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Hall Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1140 Cedar Creek Road, Swansea, SC, with Reverend Eugene Green officiating. Mrs. Colter will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, June 23, 2023, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.