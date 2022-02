BOWMAN -- Graveside services for Mrs. Hattie Lee Pelzer Green, 95, of 498 Two Church Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Mount Olive AME Church Cemetery, Providence, with the Rev. Malcolm O. Simpson officiating.

A public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Ling Funeral Home Chapel, 5560 Memorial Blvd., St. George.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Ling Funeral Home.