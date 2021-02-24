 Skip to main content
Hattie Lee Green -- Dorchester
Hattie Lee Green -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Graveside service for Ms. Hattie Lee Green, 76, of 235 Smoaks Road, Dorchester, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in the St. Mark Baptist Church cemetery, Pregnall, with the Rev. Cobbs officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home,

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

