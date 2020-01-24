BRONX, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Hattie Keitt, 93, of 900 Grand Concord, Bronx, New York, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Elloree, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Malcolm Simmons will be officiating.
Ms. Keitt passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19. 2020, at Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Bronx, New York.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Friends may call at 234 Johnson Drive, Santee, South Carolina, and Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
