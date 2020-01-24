{{featured_button_text}}
Hattie Keitt

BRONX, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Ms. Hattie Keitt, 93, of 900 Grand Concord, Bronx, New York, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Elloree, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Malcolm Simmons will be officiating.

Ms. Keitt passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19. 2020, at Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Bronx, New York.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at 234 Johnson Drive, Santee, South Carolina, and Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Hattie Keitt, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 25
Calling Hours
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Felderville AMC Church
1081 Woolbright Road
Santee, SC 29142
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Hattie's Calling Hours begins.
Jan 25
Home-Going
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
Felderville AME Church
1081 Woolbright Road
Santee, SC 29142
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Hattie's Home-Going begins.

Tags

Load comments